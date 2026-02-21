Vehicle entering and exiting expressway at Dodangoda subjected to police inspections

Vehicle entering and exiting expressway at Dodangoda subjected to police inspections

February 21, 2026   07:34 am

Vehicles entering and exiting the Southern Expressway from the Dodangoda entry point in Kalutara were subjected to a special inspection by the police last night (20).

Police stated that the operation was carried out with the objective of combating organized crime and detecting illegal drug trafficking carried out via the expressway.

Special surveillance was also conducted on individuals travelling in the vehicles, with the assistance of officers from the Dodangoda Police Station and the Southern Expressway Police Traffic Division.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Anura Kumara holds bilateral talks with Indian PM Modi in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds bilateral talks with Indian PM Modi in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds bilateral talks with Indian PM Modi in Delhi (English)

Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act published in government gazette (English)

Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act published in government gazette (English)

Court orders swift probe and arrests over Grade 06 Module case (English)

Court orders swift probe and arrests over Grade 06 Module case (English)

One gunman identified in Akuregoda double murder - Public Security Minister (English)

One gunman identified in Akuregoda double murder - Public Security Minister (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)

AI infrastructure is next frontier of economic, cultural cooperation - President at AI summit in India (English)

AI infrastructure is next frontier of economic, cultural cooperation - President at AI summit in India (English)