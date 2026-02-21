Vehicle entering and exiting expressway at Dodangoda subjected to police inspections

Vehicles entering and exiting the Southern Expressway from the Dodangoda entry point in Kalutara were subjected to a special inspection by the police last night (20).

Police stated that the operation was carried out with the objective of combating organized crime and detecting illegal drug trafficking carried out via the expressway.

Special surveillance was also conducted on individuals travelling in the vehicles, with the assistance of officers from the Dodangoda Police Station and the Southern Expressway Police Traffic Division.