Landslide warnings issued for multiple areas in two districts extended

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has extended the early landslide warnings previously issued for several areas in the Nuwara Eliya District and Badulla District.

Accordingly, the NBRO has announced that the landslide warnings issued at 8.00 a.m. today (21) will remain in effect for the next 24 hours.

Level 2 (Amber) warnings have been issued to residents in the following areas:

Nuwara Eliya District:

• Nildandahinna

• Walapane

Level 1 (Yellow) warnings have been issued to residents in the following areas:

Badulla District:

• Meegahakivula

• Kandaketiya

Nuwara Eliya District:

• Maturata

• Hanguranketha