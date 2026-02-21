Suspect arrested with Ice worth over Rs. 800,000 in Mount Lavinia

February 21, 2026   09:49 am

A suspect was arrested in the Soysapura area of Mount Lavinia while transporting over Rs. 800,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine (“Ice”) on a motorcycle.

Police seized 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine (“Ice”) and Rs. 44,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from drug trafficking, from his possession.

The raid was carried out based on information received by Chief Inspector Gamage Nilantha, Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Mount Lavinia Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau, police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect is the brother-in-law of Sudharaka Devapriya Peiris, an alleged large-scale drug trafficker currently residing abroad.

Further investigations uncovered that the suspect had been distributing drugs in Sri Lanka on behalf of the overseas trafficker, said police.

Police identified the suspect as a 33-year-old resident of Ratmalana. 

The Mount Lavinia Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.

