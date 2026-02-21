SomawathiyaSungavila road temporarily closed to light vehicles due to flooding
File Photo.

SomawathiyaSungavila road temporarily closed to light vehicles due to flooding

February 21, 2026   10:53 am

The Assistant Director of the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) for the Polonnaruwa District has reported that the Somawathiya–Sungavila Road has been inundated by approximately one foot of water as of this morning (21).

According to an official statement issued at 9:15 a.m. today, the stretch of road from Sungavila to the Somawathiya Raja Maha Viharaya is currently under water.

Accordingly, the Assistant Director has announced that the road has been temporarily closed to light vehicles.

