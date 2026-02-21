US-donated 4th Coast Guard Cutter embarks on historic voyage to join Sri Lanka Navy fleet

February 21, 2026   11:37 am

In a significant boost to regional maritime security, the former U.S. Coast Guard Cutter DECISIVE (Ex-USCGC DECISIVE) officially departed Baltimore on Friday, beginning a historic journey to join the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) fleet.

This marks the longest-ever voyage undertaken by the Sri Lanka Navy to bring a vessel home, as well as its first-ever transit of the Panama Canal.

Once commissioned into service, DECISIVE will enhance the Sri Lanka Navy’s capabilities to counter drug trafficking and smuggling, conduct search and rescue operations, and safeguard vital sea lanes in the Indian Ocean that support global trade, the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“This transfer reinforces shared responsibility for maritime security,” the post said.

With this addition, Sri Lanka now operates four former U.S. Coast Guard cutters under the Excess Defense Article program, making it the leading operator of such vessels globally. The move reflects deep trust, interoperability, and a growing operational partnership between the U.S. and Sri Lanka at sea.

The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka extended its best wishes to the Sri Lanka Navy crew taking command of DECISIVE, praising their training and preparation in the United States ahead of the vessel’s arrival.

