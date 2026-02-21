Gold prices in Sri Lanka increase by Rs. 4,000

February 21, 2026   12:38 pm

Gold prices in Sri Lanka have risen by around Rs. 4,000, according to market data.

Traders at Colombo’s Sea Street reported that the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign has increased to Rs. 366,300 as of this morning (21). The price of a 22-carat gold sovereign was recorded as Rs. 362,600 yesterday (20).

Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 392,000 on Friday (19), has risen to Rs. 396,000, today (21), according to traders at Colombo’s Sea Street.

