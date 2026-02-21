Gold prices in Sri Lanka increase by Rs. 4,000

Gold prices in Sri Lanka have risen by around Rs. 4,000, according to market data.

Traders at Colombo’s Sea Street reported that the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign has increased to Rs. 366,300 as of this morning (21). The price of a 22-carat gold sovereign was recorded as Rs. 362,600 yesterday (20).

Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 392,000 on Friday (19), has risen to Rs. 396,000, today (21), according to traders at Colombo’s Sea Street.