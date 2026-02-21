PUCSL to begin public consultations on proposed electricity tariff hike from Feb. 25

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced that public consultation sessions on the proposal submitted by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to revise electricity tariffs for the second quarter of 2026 will commence on February 25.

According to the PUCSL, the public can submit comments and suggestions verbally and in writing from February 25 to March 18.

The sessions are expected to cover all nine provinces, and following the conclusion of the consultations, the PUCSL will decide on the proposed tariff revision after considering public submissions and other relevant factors.

The CEB submitted its proposal to the PUCSL on February 13, seeking a 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for the second quarter of 2026, effective from April 1 to June 30.

Previously, the CEB had also proposed an 11.57% electricity tariff increase for the first quarter of 2026, however, the proposal did not receive approval from the PUCSL.