Dondra shooting victim succumbs to injuries

Dondra shooting victim succumbs to injuries

February 21, 2026   02:11 pm

The fish trader who was shot and injured near a supermarket in Dondra has succumbed to his injuries on admission to hospital, police said.

Earlier, it was reported that a man was shot and wounded near a supermarket in Dondra, within the Gandara police division.

The injured victim, identified as a local fishmonger, was rushed to the Matara Hospital for treatment.

Reports indicate that the perpetrators, who arrived in a grey car, opened fire before fleeing the scene. The victim has been identified as a fish trader in the area known by the alias ‘Delight’.

Police believe that the shooting was carried out using two 9mm pistols.

Further investigations are currently underway to apprehend the suspects and determine the exact motive behind the attack.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President Anura Kumara holds bilateral talks with Indian PM Modi in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds bilateral talks with Indian PM Modi in Delhi (English)

Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act published in government gazette (English)

Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act published in government gazette (English)

Court orders swift probe and arrests over Grade 06 Module case (English)

Court orders swift probe and arrests over Grade 06 Module case (English)

One gunman identified in Akuregoda double murder - Public Security Minister (English)

One gunman identified in Akuregoda double murder - Public Security Minister (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)