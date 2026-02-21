Dondra shooting victim succumbs to injuries

The fish trader who was shot and injured near a supermarket in Dondra has succumbed to his injuries on admission to hospital, police said.

Earlier, it was reported that a man was shot and wounded near a supermarket in Dondra, within the Gandara police division.

The injured victim, identified as a local fishmonger, was rushed to the Matara Hospital for treatment.

Reports indicate that the perpetrators, who arrived in a grey car, opened fire before fleeing the scene. The victim has been identified as a fish trader in the area known by the alias ‘Delight’.

Police believe that the shooting was carried out using two 9mm pistols.

Further investigations are currently underway to apprehend the suspects and determine the exact motive behind the attack.