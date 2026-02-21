President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister

Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Anura Karunatilaka, revealed that the President is set to appoint an expert committee to ensure the proper implementation of the education reform process.

The Minister made these remarks yesterday (20) during a programme held in Jaffna. The event, organized by the ‘People’s Movement for Education Reforms,’ was part of a series of programmes aimed at raising public awareness about the proposed educational changes.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Karunatilaka stated that Rs. 17 billion has been allocated for 2026 to facilitate the education reform process, specifically for the development of school infrastructure.

Furthermore, Cabinet approval has been granted to recruit 23,004 graduates as teachers. The Minister noted that the application process is scheduled to conclude on March 5, after which recruitment proceedings will commence.

Regarding the examination system, the Minister clarified that the G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examination will continue, although its format will evolve in line with the new curriculum. New assessment methods will also be integrated into the process.

Acknowledging potential concerns about the objectivity of school-based evaluations due to teacher-student dynamics, he emphasized that experts would be consulted to determine the most appropriate assessment ratios and standards.

The Minister also addressed recent deficiencies observed in English textbooks, attributing them to irresponsible conduct and confirming that those responsible have already been penalized.

“Furthermore, we are taking steps to conduct a comprehensive review of all existing textbooks through a panel of academic experts. Following this process, we intend to restart the education reform programme for Grade 6 students in 2027,” he said.

In response to inquiries from parents and students who had prepared for a 2026 rollout and are requesting that the reforms be implemented from Grade 7 onwards, the Minister stated that such a decision must be made by educationists and experts rather than politicians.

He concluded by expressing the government’s expectation that the President will soon appoint a committee comprising experts and relevant stakeholders to effectively drive the education reform process forward.