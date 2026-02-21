584 arrested in island-wide anti-drug raids yesterday: Police

584 arrested in island-wide anti-drug raids yesterday: Police

February 21, 2026   03:41 pm

As part of the ongoing island-wide crime and drug prevention programme conducted by Sri Lanka Police, a total of 29,165 individuals were screened within yesterday (20) alone.

According to Police, 584 suspects were taken into custody during the operations, including 18 individuals directly identified in connection with criminal activities.

Additionally, police arrested 249 day-warrant suspects and 130 open-warrant suspects.

Police further stated that under this special operation, 286 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, while another 57 individuals were apprehended for reckless driving.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President Anura Kumara holds bilateral talks with Indian PM Modi in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds bilateral talks with Indian PM Modi in Delhi (English)

Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act published in government gazette (English)

Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act published in government gazette (English)

Court orders swift probe and arrests over Grade 06 Module case (English)

Court orders swift probe and arrests over Grade 06 Module case (English)

One gunman identified in Akuregoda double murder - Public Security Minister (English)

One gunman identified in Akuregoda double murder - Public Security Minister (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)