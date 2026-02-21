584 arrested in island-wide anti-drug raids yesterday: Police

As part of the ongoing island-wide crime and drug prevention programme conducted by Sri Lanka Police, a total of 29,165 individuals were screened within yesterday (20) alone.

According to Police, 584 suspects were taken into custody during the operations, including 18 individuals directly identified in connection with criminal activities.

Additionally, police arrested 249 day-warrant suspects and 130 open-warrant suspects.

Police further stated that under this special operation, 286 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, while another 57 individuals were apprehended for reckless driving.