Weather advisory issued for heavy rainfall in several areas

February 21, 2026   03:48 pm

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for heavy rainfall in the Central, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces, as well as in the Ampara, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa districts.

The advisory, issued today (21), will remain in effect until 8.30 a.m. tomorrow (22).

Accordingly, due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm is likely at some locations in the Central, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Ampara, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa districts, it said.

Fairly heavy rainfall exceeding 75 mm is expected at some places elsewhere, the Department added.

Therefore, the general public has been advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning during thundershowers.

