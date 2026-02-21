No one has the right to insult Buddhism or religious leaders - Sajith

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa stated that no individual has the right to insult Buddhism or any religious leaders.

He made these remarks today (21) while attending the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a proposed Sanghavasa building, where monks reside and conduct religious teachings, at the Sri Vishuddharama Temple in Gamunupura, Tissamaharama.

During his address, Premadasa claimed that the country’s entire temple system is currently facing neglect and structural deterioration.

He recalled that his late father, former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, established the Ministry of Buddhasasana and a dedicated fund to foster and protect Buddhism, as mandated by the Sri Lanka’s Constitution.

He further noted that by establishing state ministries for other religions as well, the former President ensured the protection of all faiths and cultures, thereby safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while eliminating divisions among ethnic and religious groups.

The Opposition Leader emphasized that certain groups are currently directing threats and attacks toward the ‘Buddha Sasana’, asserting that laypersons have no right to challenge or threaten the religion in such a manner.

He stressed that no one has the right to point fingers at the ‘Maha Sangha’ and that everyone must respect the saffron robe of monks and the Sambuddha Sasana.

He added that while honouring one’s own faith, it is the responsibility of all citizens to respect other religions, their leaders, and to protect all places of worship.

Premadasa highlighted that the supreme law of the country—the Constitution—guarantees a foremost place for Buddhism.

He expressed his personal view that while strengthening and protecting the Buddha Sasana, the religious and cultural rights of other communities must also be preserved.

The Opposition Leader further remarked that using religion, race, caste, or class for political gain reflects political incompetence, reiterating that true politics should be centred on public service and social development.