Tamil Nadu fishermen go on day-long strike against arrests by Sri Lankan Navy

Condemning the recent arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy personnel, members of various fishermen associations in Rameswaram refrained from venturing into the sea for fishing activities on Saturday (21), The Hindu reported.

About three days ago, 22 fishermen from Rameswaram and Mandapam, who were fishing in the Palk Strait, were arrested along with four of their trawlers by the Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu and Katchatheevu islets. After being produced before the court, the fishermen were jailed in Sri Lanka for 15 days in judicial custody.

As a mark of protest, the fishing communities had announced a day-long strike.

In a demonstration at Thangachimadam, which saw the participation of over 400 members, fishermen leader Jesu Raja said that the Indian government should not remain a mute spectator.

“When the Sri Lankan President came to New Delhi to partake in the AI summit, the fishermen here in Tamil Nadu were being arrested. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, should have directly appealed to the Sri Lankan President about the incident.”

The fishermen, who have depended on the Palk Strait for fishing for generations, said that such arrests have not only threatened their survival but also cast doubt on their livelihood.

In recent years, the Sri Lankan authorities have not only impounded the mechanised vessels but have also refused to return them. Such moves have resulted in huge losses for the boat owners, who were unable to repay their loans. As a consequence, the fishermen also lost their jobs, Mr. Raja said.

More importantly, the Indian fishermen jailed in Sri Lanka were required to pay fines, and if they failed to comply with the court directive, they faced imprisonment. Their families back home suffered, with many women and children experiencing psychological trauma.

Considering the plight of the fishermen, the Indian government should find a lasting solution by helping retrieve over 100 mechanised boats lying in naval ports in Sri Lanka and facilitating the return of the jailed fishermen.

