US Pacific Fleet Commander meets Dy Defence Minister, discuss shared security challenges

The Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, Admiral Stephen T. “Web” Koehler, who is on an official visit to Sri Lanka from 19 to 21 February, has met Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara at his office in Colombo.

The meeting focused on a range of pertinent topics, including shared security challenges, maritime security, improving disaster response capabilities, and opportunities to enhance cooperation, with a significant emphasis on bolstering Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), the Defence Ministry said.

The Deputy Minister expressed his gratitude to the U.S. for its continued support, citing contributions to enhancing the country’s security apparatus, especially in maritime security and emergency humanitarian assistance during the recent Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ natural disaster.

The talks highlighted the shared commitment to countering transnational crimes, including illicit trafficking and other nontraditional challenges. A key focal point was the integration of advanced technology and joint operations to achieve comprehensive domain awareness.

The arrival of a new U.S. Coast Guard Cutter was noted as a significant step in providing the Sri Lankan Navy (SLN) with enhanced reach to address security challenges in its waters, the statement added.

The two sides also talked about present security and training collaborations and ways to improve engagement through joint exercises, training programs, and cooperative initiatives.

Admiral Koehler reiterated the United States’ commitment on shared goals in maritime security, regional stability, and enhanced defence collaboration, it said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Pacific Fleet Command and the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka, including Defence Attaché Lieutenant Colonel Matthew House.