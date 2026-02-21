Red landslide evacuation warning issued for Yatinuwara; Multiple areas under Amber and Yellow alerts
February 21, 2026 08:36 pm
‘Level 3 (Red)’ landslide early warnings have been issued to residents of Yatinuwara in the Kandy District by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO).
In addition, ‘Level 2 (Amber)’ and ‘Level 1 (Yellow)’ landslide early warnings have been issued for multiple areas across several districts.
The warnings, issued by the NBRO at 7:00 p.m. today (21), will remain in effect for the next 24 hours.
Level 3 — Evacuate (Red Warning)
• Kandy District: Yatinuwara
Level 2 — Be Alert (Amber Warning)
• Badulla District: Haldummulla
• Kandy District: Doluwa, Ganga Ihala Korale
• Kegalle District: Aranayaka, Yatiyanthota, Mawanella
• Matale District: Ukuwela
• Nuwara Eliya District: Nildandahinna, Walapane
• Ratnapura District: Ratnapura, Ayagama, Kiriella
Level 1 — Remain Vigilant (Yellow Warning)
• Badulla District: Meegahakiula, Kandaketiya, Haputale, Passara
• Galle District: Niyagama
• Hambantota District: Walasmulla
• Kandy District: Udadumbara, Pathadumbara, Udunuwara
• Kegalle District: Kegalle, Dehiowita, Deraniyagala
• Matale District: Rattota
• Monaragala District: Badalkumbura
• Nuwara Eliya District: Kotmale West, Kotmale East, Ambagamuwa, Mathurata, Hanguranketha
• Ratnapura District: Kuruwita, Kalawana, Eheliyagoda, Kolonna