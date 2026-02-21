Red landslide evacuation warning issued for Yatinuwara; Multiple areas under Amber and Yellow alerts

February 21, 2026   08:36 pm

‘Level 3 (Red)’ landslide early warnings have been issued to residents of Yatinuwara in the Kandy District by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO).

In addition, ‘Level 2 (Amber)’ and ‘Level 1 (Yellow)’ landslide early warnings have been issued for multiple areas across several districts.

The warnings, issued by the NBRO at 7:00 p.m. today (21), will remain in effect for the next 24 hours.

Level 3 — Evacuate (Red Warning)

• Kandy District: Yatinuwara

Level 2 — Be Alert (Amber Warning)

• Badulla District: Haldummulla

• Kandy District: Doluwa, Ganga Ihala Korale

• Kegalle District: Aranayaka, Yatiyanthota, Mawanella

• Matale District: Ukuwela

• Nuwara Eliya District: Nildandahinna, Walapane

• Ratnapura District: Ratnapura, Ayagama, Kiriella

Level 1 — Remain Vigilant (Yellow Warning)

• Badulla District: Meegahakiula, Kandaketiya, Haputale, Passara

• Galle District: Niyagama

• Hambantota District: Walasmulla

• Kandy District: Udadumbara, Pathadumbara, Udunuwara

• Kegalle District: Kegalle, Dehiowita, Deraniyagala

• Matale District: Rattota

• Monaragala District: Badalkumbura

• Nuwara Eliya District: Kotmale West, Kotmale East, Ambagamuwa, Mathurata, Hanguranketha

• Ratnapura District: Kuruwita, Kalawana, Eheliyagoda, Kolonna

