Trump says he will raise global tariff rate from 10% to 15%

President Donald ‌Trump said on Saturday he will raise ‌to ⁠15% the temporary global ⁠tariff rate on imported goods imposed ‌after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled ‌against the tariffs he imposed ‌under an economic emergency law.

“I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the US off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level,” he said on Truth Social.