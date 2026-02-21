Dondra shooting: More details revealed, suspects vehicle found abandoned

It has been revealed that the fatal shooting of a fish trader in Dondra, Matara, this afternoon occurred despite the victim being under police protection due to established threats to his life.

The incident took place around 1:00 p.m. today (21) when two individuals who arrived in a car opened fire on 55-year-old Cyril Hendavitharana, a fish trader popularly known as “Delight.”

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the assassination was carried out using a 9mm pistol.

The victim had previously been the target of an assassination attempt in 2023 at a hotel owned by him, which he had survived unharmed, said police.

Following this, based on a complaint lodged with the National Authority for the Protection of Victims of Crime and Witnesses, police had maintained a surveillance record book for his security.

Although authorities had advised him to prioritize his safety, police noted that the victim frequently travelled to various locations despite these warnings.

He was reportedly intercepted and gunned down today while traveling from Gandara to Dondra in a three-wheeler.

Police records indicate that the deceased was also facing allegations related to narcotics and human trafficking. They further note that his brother is also a suspect wanted by police for drug-related offenses.

Following the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle, which was later found abandoned in the Amalagoda area of Matara, this evening.

Accordingly, six specialized police teams have been deployed to conduct investigations and apprehend the perpetrators, police said.

The investigation has uncovered a complex history of criminal rivalries involving the victim.

Approximately 20 years ago, “Delight” is alleged to have murdered “Jungaiya Lal,” a close associate of the organized criminal known as “Devundara Thamil,” in a forested area near the Allakanda Aranya Senasanaya.

This had sparked a retaliatory attack by the “Devundara Thamil” faction, who opened fire on a van carrying members of Delight’s group, resulting in five deaths.

While five suspects were initially sentenced to death for that massacre, they were later acquitted after appealing their sentences.

Furthermore, investigators have found that “Delight” maintained close ties with the notorious organized criminal known as “Dehigedara Bale”.

However, it is alleged that he later stole a quantity of heroin belonging to Bale’s younger brother.

Police currently suspect that the murder may have been motivated by the victim’s dual association with a rival criminal gang figure known as “Unakuruwe Shantha.”

It is believed he may have been leaking information between the two conflicting factions, leading to the fatal shooting.

Additionally, it has been revealed that 16 other individuals in the Gandara area are currently under police protection due to similar threats to their lives.