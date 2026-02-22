Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showers or thundershowers will occur at most part of the island after 1.00 p.m, today (22), the Department of Meteorology said.

Heavy rainfalls above 100 mm are likely at some places, the Met. Department stated.

Showers may occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Mullaittivu district in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.