A 21-year-old youth has died following a road accident in the Weweldeniya area along the Colombo–Kandy main road.

The accident had occurred when a motorcycle traveling from Kandy towards Colombo collided with a bus traveling from the opposite direction.

Both the motorcyclist and the pillion rider had sustained injuries while the motorcyclist had succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Warakapola Hospital, police said.

The injured pillion rider was initially admitted to the Wathupitiwala Hospital and subsequently transferred to the National Hospital in Colombo for further treatment.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Dambulla area, police said.

The bus driver has been arrested in connection with the incident, and the Danowita Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.