25-year-old woman arrested with Ice in Mount Lavinia
February 22, 2026 07:42 am
A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for possession of 110 grams of Crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as “Ice”) during a raid carried out in the William Place area of Mount Lavinia.
The raid was conducted based on a tip-off received by officers of the Mount Lavinia Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau.
The arrested suspect has been identified as a resident of Ratmalana area, police said.
Mount Lavinia Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.