More details revealed on gunman arrested over Akuregoda double murder

More details have been revealed by the police regarding the gunman arrested yesterday (21) in connection with the double homicide in Akuregoda, Thalangama.

According to police investigations, the suspect is a former Army soldier who had legally discharged from the military during the general amnesty period granted in 2009.

Investigations into the fatal shooting of an attorney-at-law and his wife, which took place on 13 February 2026 in the Akuregoda area, were initiated by officers of the Western Province South Crime Division.

Subsequently, on 16 February, three suspects were arrested in the Kottawa and Athurugiriya police divisions and another suspect on 17 February in the Kahathuduwa police division, for aiding and abetting the murder.

Following extensive investigations conducted by the Western Province South Crime Division along with officers from the Homagama Divisional Crime Investigation Unit, the suspected gunman was arrested yesterday (21) in the Delduwa area of the Ambalangoda police division.

Police also took into custody a mobile phone believed to have been used in connection with the murder, which was in the suspect’s possession at the time of arrest.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 46-year-old resident of Baddegama, police said.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (22).

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Western Province South Crime Division.