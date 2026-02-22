Double cab overturns near Monaragala town; Damages main water pipeline

A double cab has reportedly veered off the road and toppled down from a bridge along the Monaragala–Pottuvil main road, near Monaragala town.

No casualties or injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, police said.

However, the accident has caused significant damage to the vehicle, the bridge, and the main water pipeline supplying water to Monaragala town.

Investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Monaragala Police.