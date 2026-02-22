29-year-old arrested with over 250g of heroin in Anuradhapura

An individual has been arrested in Anuradhapura for possession of 255 grams of the narcotic substance heroin.

The arrest was made during a raid carried out based on a tip-off received by a team of officers from the North Central Province Crime Investigation Bureau.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 29-year-old resident of Medawachchiya, police said.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Anuradhapura Police.