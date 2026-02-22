Landslide Red warnings issued for four districts extended

February 22, 2026   11:03 am

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has extended ‘Level 3 (Red)’ landslide warnings issued to several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) across four districts due to prevailing heavy rainfall.

In addition, Level 2 (Amber) and Level 1 (Yellow) landslide early warnings have been issued for multiple areas across several districts.

The warnings, issued by the NBRO at 8:30 a.m. today (22), will remain in effect for the next 24 hours.

Level 3 — Evacuate (Red Warning)

  • Kandy District: Yatinuwara, Doluwa, Ududumbara, Ganga Ihala Korale
  • Kegalle District: Yatiyanthota, Kegalle, Dehiowita, Aranayaka, Mawanella
  • Matale District: Rattota, Ambagamuwa Korale, Laggala Pallegama, Wilgamuwa, Ukuwela
  • Ratnapura District: Ratnapura

Level 2 — Be Alert (Amber Warning)

  • Badulla District: Haldummulla
  • Galle District: Niyagama
  • Kandy District: Medadumbara, Pathadumbara
  • Monaragala District: Badalkumbura
  • Ratnapura District: Kiriella, Ayagama, Kalawana

Level 1 — Remain Vigilant (Yellow Warning)

  • Badulla District: Meegahakivula, Kandaketiya, Haputale, Passara, Bandarawela 
  • Hambantota District: Walasmulla
  • Kandy District: Udadumbara, Udapalatha, Udunuwara, Pasbage Korale, Pathahewaheta
  • Kegalle District: Deraniyagala, Bulathkohupitiya
  • Kurunegala District: Rideegama, Mallawapitiya 
  • Monaragala District: Wellawaya 
  • Nuwara Eliya District: Kotmale West, Hanguranketha, Kotmale East, Mathurata
  • Ratnapura District: Nivithigala, Eheliyagoda, Kolonna
