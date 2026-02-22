Landslide Red warnings issued for four districts extended
February 22, 2026 11:03 am
The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has extended ‘Level 3 (Red)’ landslide warnings issued to several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) across four districts due to prevailing heavy rainfall.
In addition, Level 2 (Amber) and Level 1 (Yellow) landslide early warnings have been issued for multiple areas across several districts.
The warnings, issued by the NBRO at 8:30 a.m. today (22), will remain in effect for the next 24 hours.
Level 3 — Evacuate (Red Warning)
- Kandy District: Yatinuwara, Doluwa, Ududumbara, Ganga Ihala Korale
- Kegalle District: Yatiyanthota, Kegalle, Dehiowita, Aranayaka, Mawanella
- Matale District: Rattota, Ambagamuwa Korale, Laggala Pallegama, Wilgamuwa, Ukuwela
- Ratnapura District: Ratnapura
Level 2 — Be Alert (Amber Warning)
- Badulla District: Haldummulla
- Galle District: Niyagama
- Kandy District: Medadumbara, Pathadumbara
- Monaragala District: Badalkumbura
- Ratnapura District: Kiriella, Ayagama, Kalawana
Level 1 — Remain Vigilant (Yellow Warning)
- Badulla District: Meegahakivula, Kandaketiya, Haputale, Passara, Bandarawela
- Hambantota District: Walasmulla
- Kandy District: Udadumbara, Udapalatha, Udunuwara, Pasbage Korale, Pathahewaheta
- Kegalle District: Deraniyagala, Bulathkohupitiya
- Kurunegala District: Rideegama, Mallawapitiya
- Monaragala District: Wellawaya
- Nuwara Eliya District: Kotmale West, Hanguranketha, Kotmale East, Mathurata
- Ratnapura District: Nivithigala, Eheliyagoda, Kolonna