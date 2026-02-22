Eheliyagoda records highest rainfall; Thundershowers likely this afternoon

Eheliyagoda in Ratnapura received 171mm of rain, the highest rainfall within the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Meanwhile, heavy showers were experienced across several parts of the island yesterday (21), with some areas in the Sabaragamuwa, Central and Eastern provinces receiving more than 100mm of rainfall.

According to the Meteorology Department, law level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka will result in thundershowers in several areas after 1.00 p.m. today (22). In certain areas, rainfall exceeding 100mm is possible. Temporary strong gusty winds may also accompany thunderstorms, the Met. Department noted.

Meanwhile, Kandy is likely to experience thundershowers in the evening today. The T20 World Cup encounter between Sri Lanka and England is scheduled to commence at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium this evening. According to the current forecast, showers are likely to affect the World Cup encounter.

However, from tomorrow, rainfall is expected to ease considerably, the Met. Department added.