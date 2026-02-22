Two individuals confirmed dead after Payagala train-cab accident

February 22, 2026   11:49 am

At least two individuals have been confirmed dead after a train plying along the coastal line collided with a cab at a railway crossing in Payagala this morning, police stated.

Following the accident, three individuals sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.

Two males, aged 22 and 28, who were admitted to hospital after being injured have succumbed to their injuries.

The incident has also caused delays in train services along the coastal line this morning.

However, train services have now been restored, according to the Department of Railways.

 

