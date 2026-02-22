MP Namal Rajapaksa and Lankan delegation in London for several engagements

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has landed in the United Kingdom to take part in several events in the next few days.

MP Rajapaksa commenced his UK visit by paying homage at the London Buddhist Vihara. The delegation received blessings from the Maha Sangha during the visit, according to his media unit.

Meanwhile, SLPP MP Namal Rajapaksa is scheduled to deliver an address at the Oxford Union while also engaged in several meetings with the Sri Lankan community in the UK.

However, the Cambridge Union had notified that his scheduled address there had been cancelled due to security concerns, the media unit of MP Namal Rajapaksa said.

MP Namal Rajapaksa is accompanied to the UK by several SLPP members including General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam.