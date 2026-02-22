Duo arrested with Kendu leaves, cigarettes and agrochemicals off Thoduwawa Coast

Two individuals have been arrested by the Sri Lanka Coast Guard for possessing 25 sacks containing 992 kilograms and 800 grams of Kendu leaves, 140,000 sticks of foreign-made cigarettes and a consignment of agrochemicals along with a dinghy boat.

The seizure was made during a special search operation conducted off the coast of Thoduwawa yesterday (21), based on intelligence received by the Coast Guard.

Officials stated that the seized items have an estimated street value of over Rs. 20 million.

The arrested duo, along with the seized items, have been handed over to the Chilaw Excise Office for further investigations and legal proceedings.