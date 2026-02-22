Over 200mm rainfall reported in several areas; Red evacuation warnings issued to 15 DS divisions
February 22, 2026 12:43 pm
Heavy showers exceeding 200mm have been recorded in several parts of the island, the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) said.
In view of the prevailing situation, red evacuation warnings have been issued to residents of 15 Divisional Secretariat (DS) divisions in four districts, according to Senior Geologist Dr. Wasantha Senadeera.
Level 3 ‘Red’ warnings have been issued to the following DS divisions:
Kandy District: Udadumbara, Gangawata Ihala Korale, Doluwa, Yatinuwara
Kegalle District: Kegalle, Yatiyanthota, Mawanella, Dehiowita, Aranayaka
Matale District: Laggala-Pallegama, Ambanganga Korale, Ukuwela, Wilgamuwa, Rattota
Ratnapura District: Ratnapura
Meanwhile, early landslide warnings under Level 2 have been issued to 12 DS divisions in six districts.
Badulla District: Haldummulla
Galle District: Niyagama
Kandy District: Medadumbara, Pathadumbara
Monaragala District: Badalkumbura
Nuwara Eliya District: Nildandhahinna, Walapane, Norwood, Ambagamuwa
Ratnapura District: Kiriella, Kalawana, Ayagama
Additionally, the NBRO has issued Level 1 landslide warnings to 23 DS divisions in eight districts.
Badulla District: Meegahakivula, Kandaketiya, Haputale, Passara, Bandarawela
Hambantota District: Walasmulla
Kandy District: Udapalatha, Udunuwara, Pathadumbara, Pasbage Korale
Kegalle District: Deraniyagala, Bulathkohupitiya
Kurunegala District: Mallawapitiya, Rideegama
Monaragala District: Wellawaya
Nuwara Eliya District: Mathurata, Kotmale West, Kotmale East, Hanguranketha
Ratnapura District: Kuruwita, Nivithigala, Eheliyagoda, Kolonna
Senior Geologist Dr. Wasantha Senadeera noted that the landslide warnings could be revised depending on the rainfall received today.
He urged the public to remain extremely vigilant, noting that the heavy rains experienced over the past few days have significantly increased the risk of landslides.
Meanwhile, individuals travelling through areas with landslide risks have been advised to exercise extreme caution. If rainfall intensifies, the public has been urged to avoid visiting landslide prone areas and to take necessary steps to ensure their personal safety, the NBRO noted.