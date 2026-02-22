Advisory for low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal issued

The atmospheric disturbance that prevailed over the Bay of Bengal has developed into a low pressure area and is currently located to the northeast of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Under the influence of the system, heavy showers or thundershowers, strong wind gust of about 50-60kmph, may occur in seas off the eastern coast.

Accordingly, navel and fishing communities have been requested to be attentive to future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.