Govt to conduct comprehensive review of several laws

The Government has announced a comprehensive review of long-standing laws across multiple sectors, with plans to amend outdated statutes and regulations to better align with present-day needs.

Minister of Public Administration, Prof. Chandana Abayarathna, made the announcement while addressing the inaugural session of a programme introducing legal reforms to public officials.

He said Cabinet approval has already been granted on two occasions, under the leadership of the President, to initiate the reform process. Sub-committees representing 13 different sectors and ministries have been recommended to spearhead the review and drafting process.

The Minister noted that several laws currently in force date back to the British colonial era, while some are rooted in even earlier legal traditions that were later codified during colonial rule.