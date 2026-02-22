One dead, two injured in Dadalla accident

One dead, two injured in Dadalla accident

February 22, 2026   03:43 pm

A 24-year-old youth has been killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident that occurred in the early hours of today (22) in Dadalla, Galle.

The accident took place when a motorcycle crashed into a bus that had been parked along the roadside near the Dadalla cemetery.

The deceased has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Gintota. The two injured youths, both aged 18, are residents of Gintota and Dadalla, according to police.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the three were travelling to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital to visit two of their friends who had been injured in a separate accident at the Pinthaliya junction in Rathgama earlier today.

One of those youths involved in the earlier accident had also succumbed to his injuries.

The two injured victims of the Dadalla crash are currently receiving treatment at hospital.

Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President Anura Kumara holds bilateral talks with Indian PM Modi in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds bilateral talks with Indian PM Modi in Delhi (English)

Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act published in government gazette (English)

Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act published in government gazette (English)