One dead, two injured in Dadalla accident

A 24-year-old youth has been killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident that occurred in the early hours of today (22) in Dadalla, Galle.

The accident took place when a motorcycle crashed into a bus that had been parked along the roadside near the Dadalla cemetery.

The deceased has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Gintota. The two injured youths, both aged 18, are residents of Gintota and Dadalla, according to police.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the three were travelling to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital to visit two of their friends who had been injured in a separate accident at the Pinthaliya junction in Rathgama earlier today.

One of those youths involved in the earlier accident had also succumbed to his injuries.

The two injured victims of the Dadalla crash are currently receiving treatment at hospital.

Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.