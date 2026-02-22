Sections of the Polonnaruwa–Batticaloa main road have been submerged owing to rise in water levels of the Mahaweli River following heavy showers in upper catchment areas.

Authorities said that two locations along the stretch between Gallella and Manampitiya are currently under water.

As a result, vehicular movement along the road has been disrupted, with drivers advised to exercise caution when travelling through the affected areas.

Authorities have warned off further inundation of roads if rainfall continues in the upstream regions.