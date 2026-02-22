Prevailing rainy conditions expected to gradually decrease

Prevailing rainy conditions expected to gradually decrease

February 22, 2026   04:37 pm

The prevailing rainy conditions are expected to gradually decrease with the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal moving away from the island, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Due to the influence of the system, several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee district, the Met. Department stated.

Showers may occur in coastal areas in the Kalutara, Galle and Matara district in the morning. Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas. 

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in the Ampara and Hambantota districts during the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President Anura Kumara holds bilateral talks with Indian PM Modi in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds bilateral talks with Indian PM Modi in Delhi (English)

Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act published in government gazette (English)

Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act published in government gazette (English)