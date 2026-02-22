Prevailing rainy conditions expected to gradually decrease

The prevailing rainy conditions are expected to gradually decrease with the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal moving away from the island, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Due to the influence of the system, several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee district, the Met. Department stated.

Showers may occur in coastal areas in the Kalutara, Galle and Matara district in the morning. Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in the Ampara and Hambantota districts during the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.