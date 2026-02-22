Litro gas shipment arrives; two more vessels expected shortly

A vessel carrying 3,900 metric tonnes of LP gas arrived in the country today (22), according to Litro Gas Lanka Ltd.

The company said the shipment will enable the release of approximately 300,000 domestic gas cylinders to the market.

Litro further stated that two additional vessels, carrying 3,900 and 3,700 metric tonnes respectively are scheduled to arrive on 24 and 28 February.

Despite the arrival of the shipment, reports indicated that gas shortages persisted in several parts of the island today. Over the past few days, consumers have complained of limited availability of both Litro and Laugfs gas, with queues seen at some outlets as customers waited to purchase cylinders.

In a statement addressing the situation, Litro Gas Lanka Ltd said fresh orders have been placed to maintain adequate stocks and confirmed that three vessels are expected to arrive before the end of February.

Meanwhile, Minister of Trade Wasantha Samarasinghe recently stated that steps are being taken to increase the release of Litro gas cylinders to the market.

However, traders claimed they have not been informed by Litro of the exact dates of incoming shipments, raising concerns over distribution planning as demand remains high.