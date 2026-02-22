No flooding in Nuwara Eliya Town; Social media claims false  District Secretary

Reports circulating on social media claiming that Nuwara Eliya town has been submerged are incorrect, District Secretary Thushari Tennakoon said.

The District Secretary clarified that despite the prevailing adverse weather conditions, no flood situation has been reported in or around Nuwara Eliya town.

District Secretary Tennakoon stressed that the social media posts alleging that the town is under water are completely untrue and lack any factual basis.

However, landslide early warnings have been issued for several areas within the district, including Walapane, Nildandhahinna and Mathurata.

She further stated that officials, along with security forces, have taken steps to inform residents in the affected areas and implement necessary precautionary measures. All relevant sectors have also been placed on alert to respond to any emergency situation, she added.