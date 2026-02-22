No flooding in Nuwara Eliya Town; Social media claims false  District Secretary

No flooding in Nuwara Eliya Town; Social media claims false  District Secretary

February 22, 2026   05:39 pm

Reports circulating on social media claiming that Nuwara Eliya town has been submerged are incorrect, District Secretary Thushari Tennakoon said.

The District Secretary clarified that despite the prevailing adverse weather conditions, no flood situation has been reported in or around Nuwara Eliya town.

District Secretary Tennakoon stressed that the social media posts alleging that the town is under water are completely untrue and lack any factual basis.

However, landslide early warnings have been issued for several areas within the district, including Walapane, Nildandhahinna and Mathurata.

She further stated that officials, along with security forces, have taken steps to inform residents in the affected areas and implement necessary precautionary measures. All relevant sectors have also been placed on alert to respond to any emergency situation, she added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President Anura Kumara holds bilateral talks with Indian PM Modi in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds bilateral talks with Indian PM Modi in Delhi (English)

Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act published in government gazette (English)

Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act published in government gazette (English)