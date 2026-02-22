Fresh landslide threat in Aranayaka following heavy rains

Fresh landslide risks have emerged in Aranayaka, which was previously devastated by landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, following heavy rains yesterday (21).

Authorities say Ambalakanda, Dothaloya and Gangthuna in Aranayake are now facing a heightened risk.

A section of the carpeted main road linking Aranayaka town with Dothaloya caved in dramatically at Ambalakanda, splitting into two and sinking at the centre. The damage has caused risks for motorists and pedestrians.

Residents allege that the failure to properly repair a culvert along a main canal at the site of an earlier landslide resulted in further damages to the area following yesterday’s rains. They claim that rainwater was forced to flow along the road, causing the subsidence.

The damage has effectively cut off vehicular access to Dothaloya village. An alternative route via Puwakwatta has also been blocked due to earth slips, further isolating the area.

Aranayaka was previously the scene of a deadly landslide triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, which claimed 13 lives. More than 100 houses were destroyed, while nearly 500 others were identified as being at high risk.

With rainfall intensifying ground saturation, concerns are mounting over the possibility of further earth slips in the vulnerable region, according to authorities.