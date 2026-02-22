Sangakkara critical of Sri Lankan batters approach after defeat to England

Sangakkara critical of Sri Lankan batters approach after defeat to England

February 22, 2026   08:49 pm

Failure to read the game situation and the Pallekelle pitch resulted in Sri Lanka losing to England by 51 runs in the Super Eight round fixture of the 2026 T20 World Cup in Kandy today, according to former captain Kumar Sangakkara.

The former skipper was also critical of batsman Kamil Mishara’s approach to the chase. 

In a post on X, Sangakkara said planning and execution by the Sri Lankan bowlers were in sharp contrast to the same by the batters. 

“Hard hands, (Kamil) Mishara’s lack of intent and not reading the game situ(ation) or pitch cost them,” Sangakkara added.

Sri Lanka lost to England by 51 runs after being bundled out for just 95 runs in 16.4 overs during the modest chase of 147 in the Super Eight round of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup contest in Pallekele, Kandy this evening (22).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President Anura Kumara holds bilateral talks with Indian PM Modi in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds bilateral talks with Indian PM Modi in Delhi (English)

Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act published in government gazette (English)

Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act published in government gazette (English)