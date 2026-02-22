Sangakkara critical of Sri Lankan batters approach after defeat to England

Failure to read the game situation and the Pallekelle pitch resulted in Sri Lanka losing to England by 51 runs in the Super Eight round fixture of the 2026 T20 World Cup in Kandy today, according to former captain Kumar Sangakkara.

The former skipper was also critical of batsman Kamil Mishara’s approach to the chase.

In a post on X, Sangakkara said planning and execution by the Sri Lankan bowlers were in sharp contrast to the same by the batters.

“Hard hands, (Kamil) Mishara’s lack of intent and not reading the game situ(ation) or pitch cost them,” Sangakkara added.

