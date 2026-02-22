Lawyer arrested with Ice in Keselwatta remanded

Lawyer arrested with Ice in Keselwatta remanded

February 22, 2026   10:38 pm

A lawyer who was arrested by the Keselwatta Police while allegedly using crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as “Ice”) in a dark and abandoned building in the Sanchiarachchi Watta area of Keselwatta, has been remanded until February 26 after being produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect was found in possession of 130 milligrams of ice, various utensils used in the consumption of ‘Ice’, and a lawyer’s identity card.

Based on information received, a team including the OIC of the Keselwatta Police Crime Division had entered the dark, deserted building and searched it where they found the suspect using ‘Ice’. 

Police say that upon examining the lawyer’s identity card in the suspect’s possession, it was revealed that he was an individual who had taken the oath of office as a lawyer in 1996, and that investigations revealed that he was a practicing lawyer at the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court and the High Court.

The arrested suspect is a 54-year-old resident of Saranankara Road, Kalubowila.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

COPA questions lack of action taken on overpaid fuel allowances to ex-chief minister (English)

COPA questions lack of action taken on overpaid fuel allowances to ex-chief minister (English)

Litro begins distribution of LP gas cylinders with more shipments due next week (English)

Litro begins distribution of LP gas cylinders with more shipments due next week (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm