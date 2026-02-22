Lawyer arrested with Ice in Keselwatta remanded

A lawyer who was arrested by the Keselwatta Police while allegedly using crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as “Ice”) in a dark and abandoned building in the Sanchiarachchi Watta area of Keselwatta, has been remanded until February 26 after being produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect was found in possession of 130 milligrams of ice, various utensils used in the consumption of ‘Ice’, and a lawyer’s identity card.

Based on information received, a team including the OIC of the Keselwatta Police Crime Division had entered the dark, deserted building and searched it where they found the suspect using ‘Ice’.

Police say that upon examining the lawyer’s identity card in the suspect’s possession, it was revealed that he was an individual who had taken the oath of office as a lawyer in 1996, and that investigations revealed that he was a practicing lawyer at the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court and the High Court.

The arrested suspect is a 54-year-old resident of Saranankara Road, Kalubowila.