Prevailing rainy conditions expected to reduce from today

Prevailing rainy conditions expected to reduce from today

February 23, 2026   06:35 am

The prevailing rainy conditions are expected to reduce from today (23) as the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal moves away from the island, the Department of Meteorology Said. 

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district. 

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Galle, Matara, Rathnapura and Hambantota districts after 2.00 p.m, the Met. Department stated. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Hambantota districts during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

COPA questions lack of action taken on overpaid fuel allowances to ex-chief minister (English)

COPA questions lack of action taken on overpaid fuel allowances to ex-chief minister (English)

Litro begins distribution of LP gas cylinders with more shipments due next week (English)

Litro begins distribution of LP gas cylinders with more shipments due next week (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm