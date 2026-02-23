Prevailing rainy conditions expected to reduce from today

The prevailing rainy conditions are expected to reduce from today (23) as the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal moves away from the island, the Department of Meteorology Said.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Galle, Matara, Rathnapura and Hambantota districts after 2.00 p.m, the Met. Department stated.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Hambantota districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.