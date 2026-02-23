Red landslide warnings lifted for several districts; O/L exams to proceed as scheduled

February 23, 2026   07:40 am

The ‘Red’ landslide warnings previously issued for certain areas of several districts have been lifted, Director of the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), Pradeep Kodippili stated.

Accordingly, steps have been taken to allow residents who were evacuated from those areas to return to their homes after assessing safety conditions in the respective locations.

He further noted that the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has now issued ‘Red’ landslide warnings only for several Divisional Secretariat divisions in the Kandy District.

Meanwhile, he confirmed that the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination will be held as scheduled today (23).

Director of the DMC, Pradeep Kodippili, said:

“The ‘Red’ landslide warnings issued for several districts have been lifted. Only the Kandy District’s ‘Red’ warning by the NBRO has been maintained. We continuously informed the public and carried out evacuations. After confirming their safety, we have taken steps to allow them to return home. As of this morning, only the Somawathiya road is reported to be inundated. Other roads have been restored.”

“However, the G.C.E. O/L examination will be held today as scheduled. The DMC, together with the Department of Examinations, continues to implement a coordinated response plan in the event of any emergency,” he added.

He further emphasized that authorities are prepared to provide immediate assistance, including transporting students safely to examination centres and ensuring uninterrupted examination activities.

“All emergency operation centres remain fully operational. Officers attached to the 117 emergency hotline, which remains active 24 hours a day, district disaster management units, the Tri-Forces, the Police, and technical teams are on alert to respond promptly to any developing situation,” he added.

He also advised the public to remain vigilant and pay close attention to official weather updates and advisories.

