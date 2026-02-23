Postal Dept. aiming to achieve Rs. 15,000 mln revenue target this year  Minister

February 23, 2026   08:22 am

The Postal Department has the potential to easily generate an income of Rs. 15,000 million this year, Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said.

The Minister made these remarks while participating in the opening ceremony of the newly reconstructed Madawala Ulpotha Post Office yesterday (22). The post office was renovated at a cost of Rs. 5.1 million.

He stated that a sum of Rs. 2,000 million had previously been allocated for the development of the Postal Department, which enabled it to generate an income of Rs. 13,450 million. Accordingly, the Department expects to achieve a revenue target of Rs. 15,000 million this year.

The Minister further noted that several initiatives are being implemented to modernize and strengthen the country’s postal service. 

Accordingly, Rs. 27 million has been allocated for the purchase of 209 security cameras, Rs. 74 million for 225 computers, and Rs. 101 million for 1,500 tablet computers for the Central Mail Exchange.

In addition, steps have been taken to install new solar power generation systems at the Batticaloa, Polonnaruwa, Central Mail Exchange, and the Postal Headquarters at a cost of Rs. 24 million.

He also stated that the planned development work at the Polonnaruwa Post Office has now been completed.

Furthermore, Rs. 31 million has been allocated for the purchase of 657 fingerprint machines to be installed in post offices islandwide, the Minister added.

