Litro Gas commences distribution of 300,000 domestic gas cylinders

Litro Gas Lanka has announced that it has commenced the distribution of 300,000 domestic gas cylinders to the market.

The company stated that the cylinders are being released starting today (23).

A vessel carrying 3,900 metric tons of LP gas arrived at the Port of Colombo yesterday, and the company confirmed that unloading operations began the same day.

Furthermore, two additional LP gas shipments are scheduled to arrive in the country on February 25 and February 28.

The supply of Litro gas was recently disrupted due to an unexpected surge in market demand. However, the company plans to release 100,000 gas cylinders daily starting today, which is expected to gradually alleviate the current shortage.

Litro Gas further noted that new orders have been placed to maintain adequate stock levels, with shipments expected to arrive before the end of February.

Meanwhile, Minister of Trade Wasantha Samarasinghe recently stated that the company expects to release a larger volume of Litro gas cylinders to the market starting March 12.

Over the past few days, consumers across several parts of the island have raised concerns regarding shortages of both Litro and Laugfs gas cylinders, with long queues observed at various retail outlets. Traders had previously commented that Litro Gas had not provided specific dates regarding upcoming deliveries.

Nevertheless, Litro Gas reiterated that with the release of 300,000 cylinders, the prevailing gas shortage is expected to ease systematically.