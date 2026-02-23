Youth arrested with over 500g of Ice in Grandpass

An individual has been arrested in the Grandpass area for possession of 510 grams and 440 milligrams of the narcotic substance Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’).

The arrest was made during a raid carried out by a team from the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) based on received intelligence.

The suspect has been identified as a 31-year-old resident of Angoda, police said.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Colombo Crime Division.