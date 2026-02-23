New York, other US states under state of emergency as snow falls amid blizzard warning

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts governors issued state of emergency orders and a halt to non-essential travel as a major storm was expected to bring up to 24 inches of snow and strong winds to the region.

• Around 15,247 flights were delayed by early afternoon on Sunday, and 3,509 were cancelled. The largest number of cancellations were at JFK, La Guardia and Newark airports.

• New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani ordered the closure of city streets to non-essential vehicular traffic, including bicycles and scooters, from 9 p.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday and closure of all school buildings.

• Similar restrictions were adopted by Connecticut, as Governor Ned Lamont banned commercial vehicles on highways in the state from 5 p.m. on Sunday.

• Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declared a state of emergency and activated up to 200 National Guard members to help. The state also restricted non-essential travel from Sunday evening.

• New York Governor Kathy Hochul activated 100 National Guard members to deploy in Long Island, New York City and the Lower Hudson Valley.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies