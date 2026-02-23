16-year-old arrested for murder of three-wheeler driver and vehicle theft

A suspect has been arrested by the Puttalam Police in connection with the murder of a three-wheeler driver and the theft of his three-wheeler in the Puttalam area.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old resident of the Rathmalyaya area in Puttalam, police said.

Police launched an investigation following a phone call received yesterday (22) reporting the discovery of a body inside a drain in the Adappanavilluwa area of Puttalam.

Investigations have revealed that the deceased was a 75-year-old man named Abdul Latheef, who had left home on 21 February for a hire in his three-wheeler.

According to police investigations, the suspect had arrived at the victim’s residence around 9.30 p.m. that night, after which the victim had set off on a hire with him.

Police stated that the suspect had allegedly attacked the driver to death using a sharp weapon to the neck, in order to steal the three-wheeler.

The suspect had then fled the scene with the vehicle after abandoning the body, police said.

The stolen three-wheeler was later found abandoned near a church in the Mullai Housing Complex in Puttalam.

Accordingly, police have taken the vehicle into custody.

Following further investigations, the suspect was arrested at his residence yesterday.

Police also stated that the suspect is allegedly heavily addicted to narcotics and had confessed that the murder was committed with the intention of stealing money and the three-wheeler.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Puttalam Police.