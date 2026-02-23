A motorcyclist has been killed while the pillion rider sustained critical injuries following a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Nagashandiya, Kalutara.



The deceased has been identified as a 21-year-old resident of Samagipura, Waskaduwa, in Kalutara North, said police.



The youth was travelling from Panadura towards Kalutara with a friend when the accident occurred.



According to police, the collision took place in Nagashandiya when the motorcyclist attempted to take a right turn towards a by road and collided with an oncoming car.



The driver of the car has been arrested by the Kalutara North Police in connection with the incident.