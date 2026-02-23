Four arrested in Hikkaduwa over assault on prison officer and series of thefts

February 23, 2026   11:38 am

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts, including the brutal assault of a prison officer using a sharp weapon and the theft of a motorcycle in the Hikkaduwa area.

The suspects, aged 22, 33, 35, and 36, are residents of Thibbotugoda, Horana, Moragahahena, and Bulathsinhala, police said. Among them is a person who allegedly purchased stolen items to resell them in parts.

Police have recovered the sharp weapon used and three stolen motorcycles. 

In addition, one motorcycle that had been sold and dismantled in Bulathsinhala was also recovered.

According to police, these crimes were uncovered during the interrogation of a suspect arrested with heroin during a night patrol.

The suspects reportedly slashed the prison officer’s hand with a knife in Hikkaduwa, seriously injuring him, and had stolen his motorcycle. 

The suspects are also accused of changing the number plates of stolen motorcycles and committing robberies involving motorcycles, mobile phones, and cash in Henegama, Kahathuduwa, Kumbuka, Gonapala, and Horana.

The police had revealed that among the arrested suspects, three are severely addicted to drugs.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Horana Magistrate’s Court today (23).

The Horana Police Headquarters is conducting further investigations into the incident. 

 

