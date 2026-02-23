25 Sri Lankan students land in Pakistan for medical studies

February 23, 2026   11:53 am

Twenty-five Sri Lankan students have landed in Pakistan to study MBBS in top medical universities through the Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students.

The students were welcomed upon their arrival at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

These fully-funded scholarships are a part of the larger Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme, which is managed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

Through this initiative, the students will be able to carry out their medical studies at top universities, including Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Karachi and Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS), Karachi.

Both of these universities are properly recognized by the Sri Lankan Medical Council (SLMC), which will make the degrees internationally recognized.

Apart from the students who have just arrived, there are over 430 Sri Lankan students who are currently enrolled in Pakistani universities through this scholarship program in a variety of disciplines, including Medicine, Engineering, Business Studies, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences.

All of these students have been selected through a competitive process, as per the eligibility criteria for admission to Pakistani higher education institutions. Through the same scholarship program, one hundred more Sri Lankan students are set to arrive in Pakistan.

Source: Dialogue Pakistan
--Agencies 

