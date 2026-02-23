Public warned of fraudsters posing as police officers to defraud citizens

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), through its Computer Crime Investigation Division (CCID), has initiated investigations into multiple complaints concerning a group of individuals fraudulently obtaining money from the public while posing as police officers, according to the Police Media Division.

Several suspects have already been apprehended, and further inquiries are ongoing, the police noted. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the perpetrators use overseas telephone numbers resembling Sri Lankan landline numbers to contact targeted individuals, particularly account holders and other professionals, police said.

According to police, during these phone conversations, fraudsters impersonate representatives of local banks or financial institutions and falsely claim that complaints have been lodged regarding the victims’ bank accounts.

Under the pretext of initiating legal action in relation to these alleged complaints, the callers transfer the communication to accomplices posing as officers from investigation units of the Sri Lanka Police. These individuals conduct video calls via WhatsApp while dressed in uniforms resembling official police attire, the police noted.

Investigations have further disclosed that the suspects simulate an active police environment during these calls, conduct mock interrogations, and even record statements within the video sessions to create an appearance of authenticity, the police said.

Police further said that the fraudsters then deceive victims into transferring funds from their personal bank accounts to multiple accounts provided by the criminals, claiming that the transfers are necessary to verify or secure the victims’ accounts.

Further inquiries have uncovered that the illegally obtained funds are subsequently routed through several intermediary bank accounts and converted into cryptocurrency (virtual digital currency not physically circulated) via Binance accounts. Arrested suspects have reportedly admitted that they transferred the deposited funds to other accounts on the instructions of individuals communicating with them online and received commissions for facilitating these transactions, the police noted.

As it has been observed that members of the public are being defrauded through this elaborate scheme, the police urge the public not to disclose personal banking details, account information, or online transaction credentials to unknown individuals. The public is strongly advised to immediately notify the Sri Lanka Police if they receive suspicious calls or messages of this nature, police emphasized.